Acting Director of Health Dr Krishna Rawal revealed yesterday in a GHA internal memo that transmission of the coronavirus in the community is now ‘high and uncontrolled’.

The memo, which came on the same day Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced new heavy restrictions, also warned that an escalation of the situation is envisaged.

22-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR