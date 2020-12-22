Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 22nd December 2020
Total tests done: 111,620
Test results pending: 221
Test results received: 111,399
Confirmed cases: 1,330 (+48)
Active cases: 240 (235: residents / 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 1,075 (+6)
Self-isolation: 1497
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 5
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 6
A total of 26,888 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 44 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 21 were close contacts of existing active cases.
