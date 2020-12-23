The Convent Christmas Fair Appeal 2020 cheque presentation

His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, has presented two local charities with donations on behalf of the Convent Christmas Fair Appeal 2020.
The annual event, which every year raises significant sums of money for local charities, did not take place this year because of COVID restrictions, but His Excellency was still keen to present as much as possible to these worthy causes, recognising the challenges that so many have faced in 2020.
