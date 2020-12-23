Freezers to store vaccines arrive in Gibraltar

The freezers that will store Gibraltar’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Gibraltar yesterday. The COVID-19 vaccination programme is expected to begin in the middle of January.

Each freezer can store up to 60,000 doses of the vaccine at temperatures of up to -82 degrees Celsius.The vaccination programme will be the best way to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the news of the arrival of the storage freezers is extremely welcome news.

