Dear Editor, Is it beyond the realms of possibility that the Frontex staffing problem could be solved by an agency agreement between Frontex and our BCA.

Agency agreements have worked well all around the world for decades and in this case should be able to satisfy all parties. It would not take any party over their red lines and I would recommend it should be given serious consideration.Regards,

05-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR