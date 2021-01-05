THE PFIZER VACCINE EFFICIENCY

BEFORE I CONTINUE I MUST DECLARE THAT AT 84 I MIGHT HAVE A PARTICULAR INTEREST ON THE MATTER.The paragraph in question is about how the Pfizer vaccination will be given following the UK, except that now, it will be, and this is a new departure since first dose was administered, with what is called ‘the one-dose’ strategy.This new BORIS IDEA (and we have to keep in mind how many of his ideas have come to grief and his about turns) has been challenged and are being challenged in the UK by many who are qualified to do so. Indeed in some areas and clinics it is being ignored.I will restrict myself, however, to known facts about the Pfizer Vaccine.1) The first dose gives a 60 to 70 per cent efficacy.2) The second dose, given 90 to 90plus efficacy.3) Pfizer has said it has tested the vaccines efficiency ONLY WHEN THE TWO VACCINES WERE GIVEN UP TO TWO DAYS APART.So there are the facts. May be it will make us all rethink this new and ‘please-more-no-matter the-effects-attitude’ .

Sincerely

Cecil W. Gomez

05-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR