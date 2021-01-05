It has started! Gibraltar should treat any deal with Spain with caution

In a previous letter, I said that the Gibraltar Govt. should treat ANY deal with Spain with caution & Spain has gone ahead with the SPANISH edict as to WHO decides WHO can cross the border within 48 hours of the 'deal' being signed!

So the SPANISH word STILL cannot be trusted! So what is Gibraltar going to do? Close the border to foot/car traffic due to Covid? ONLY allow lorries to cross? Ensure that the wider area of La Linea is even MORE of an economic wasteland & ensure that Spain IS the cause by taking out full page explanatory adverts in their local papers? Spain knows the solution but just CANNOT help themselves from being deliberately difficult! The 'I'm only obeying the rules,' just does NOT wash, Madrid!

Regards

Mr M Hilder,

Weymouth, Dorset, UK

05-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR