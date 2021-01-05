Government confirms two deaths overnight related to COVID-19

The first was a resident of Mount Alvernia, a woman aged 90-95 years old. She was COVID-19 positive at the time of her death, but whilst the virus was a contributing factor, it was not the direct cause of death. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.The second was a man aged 80-85 years old, who had other underlying health conditions that made him more susceptible to the worst effects of the virus. The patient died last night as a direct result of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This morning’s extremely sad news brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 10. My deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the deceased.

“Please, stay at home and help our frontline workers to battle this deadly virus. Don’t mix with anyone you don’t live with. If you do need to go out for essential purposes, do it quickly and go straight home. Our frontline workers are doing everything they can. It’s vital that we all follow suit.”

