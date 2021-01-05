Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 5th January 2021
Total tests done: 126,894
Test results pending: 194
Test results received: 126,700
Confirmed cases: 2,626 (+113)
Active cases: 1009 (1003: residents / 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 1,530 (+26)
Self-isolation: 2,232
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 22
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 48
Deaths from COVID-19: 8
Deaths with COVID-19: 2
Total deaths: 10
A total of 29,063 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 93 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 42 were close contacts of existing active cases.
05-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR