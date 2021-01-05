Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1009 (1003: residents / 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 1,530 (+26)Self-isolation: 2,232Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 22Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 48Deaths from COVID-19: 8Deaths with COVID-19: 2Total deaths: 10A total of 29,063 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 93 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 42 were close contacts of existing active cases.

05-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR