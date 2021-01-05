Chamber welcomes ‘In Principle’ Agreement

The Board of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce says it welcomes the ‘In Principle’ Agreement between the Governments of the UK and Spain with regard to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU which was announced on New Year’s Eve.
It offers the possibility of preventing a hard border and also of unlocking the full potential of both Gibraltar and the Campo area so that the entire region becomes a magnet for greater investment leading to fuller employment and growing economic prosperity for all.
