The Spanish Right have gone berserk over the In-Principle Agreement struck over Gibraltar, which will now give rise for further negotiations leading to a treaty.

One of Spain's most anti-Gibraltar foreign ministers, Margallo, was saying he would love to have a debate with the Spanish foreign minister Laya. He argues that the controls will not be at the fence - they will be in the port and airport, which is under British occupation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR