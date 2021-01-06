Musical benefits for autism

Autism is a developmental disorder that appears and limits those affected by it in how they can express themselves. Music has proven to be a rewarding avenue to pursue depending on the level of autism they fall into. A primal connection of sound and musical vibrations stimulates the mind and senses, even on a subconscious level.

As early as a few months old a baby may start to show signs of autism. By three years of age tell-tale signs like difficulties socialising with children or gauging another’s expression may emerge. Internal processing in the autistic brain and the way it connects is different. Messages like interpreting facial expressions needs to be learned rather than naturally understood. They may wish to have close relationships with people but don’t know how it’s achieved. Emotions are one of the biggest mysteries that challenge them on a daily basis.

