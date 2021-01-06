Advice to University Students

The Department of Education is strongly recommending that all University students make themselves familiar with the new national lockdown restrictions in England. The guidance documents can be found online on the UK Government website:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home
Those students in receipt of a Gibraltar Government Scholarship should pay particular attention to the section on Universities in the above document and ensure they follow the advice provided.
07-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR