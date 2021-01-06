Call for Govt to publish vaccination strategy

The GSD says it notes yesterday’s statement by the Government which builds on its lockdown announcement on 2 January 2021 in relation to the access by all British Overseas Territories including Gibraltar to 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Whilst it is clear that the Government is being led by the vaccination experts in the United Kingdom, the Opposition seeks clarification and publication of the vaccination strategy which the Chief Minister confirmed in his lockdown announcement would be provided to him immediately.

07-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR