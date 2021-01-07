Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1184 (1180: residents / 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 1,639 (+60)Self-isolation: 2,300Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 22Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 78Deaths from COVID-19: 9Deaths with COVID-19: 2Total deaths: 11A total of 29,555 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 114 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 52 were close contacts of existing active cases.

