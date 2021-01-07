Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 7th January 2021
Total tests done: 129,962
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 129,917
Confirmed cases: 2,928 (+130)
Active cases: 1184 (1180: residents / 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 1,639 (+60)
Self-isolation: 2,300
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 22
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 78
Deaths from COVID-19: 9
Deaths with COVID-19: 2
Total deaths: 11
A total of 29,555 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 114 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 52 were close contacts of existing active cases.
07-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR