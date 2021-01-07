Financial Support to Catering Sector

Following engagement with the Gibraltar Catering, Association,the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses, the Government has now concluded the support package for the catering sector in respect of the period from December 18th to 27th December 2020.

As the incidence of COVID-19 in Gibraltar dramatically increased in mid-December, Government reluctantly and on very short notice announced the closure of all bars and restaurants at their busiesttime ofthe year. This was based on Public Health advice atthattime and was demonstrably the right decision for our community. Imagine where we would be today if those steps had not been taken.

