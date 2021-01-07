Major interview of Chief Minister - Fabian Picardo in the hot seat

 Thursday, January 7, 2021 - 18:40 Joe Garcia
Major interview of Chief Minister - Fabian Picardo in the hot seat

The PANORAMA INTERVIEW

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo glanced sideways to look forward

ISSUES THAT CAN CAUSE TURBULENCE

1. As Gibraltar begins to navigate the largely uncharted political waters, what are the issues that could cause a shipwreck - because you don't think it is going to be plain sailing? 

Negotiations are never plain sailing. The in-principle agreement will help, as we have hammered a lot out already. But there are still issues that can cause turbulence. I don’t want to descend into particulars, because I do not think that will help Gibraltar’s negotiating position at this stage.

