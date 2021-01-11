LOCKDOWN REMAINS

I will address you on the latest information available on COVID-19 infections, the vaccination programme, matters relating to our education programme and, finally, on our new BEAT 5.0 business support measures.

My dear friends, we have now endured 5 full days of full social lockdown.

We continue in a MAJOR INCIDENT posture.

We have carried out 1,100 tests yesterday alone.

The total number of new infections today is 93.

We are starting to see a slow downturn of the curve of infections, but not enough.

The R number is estimated by Public Health Gibraltar to be 1.14.

That is down from 1.5, but it is still above 1.

Today, the total number of people actively infected with COVID-19 in our Community is 1,209.

It really is something to consider that over 33% of the total of all detected COVID cases since last spring in Gibraltar are actually active right now.

That means that slightly over a third of the total numbers of cases detected in the last year have been infected in the last fortnight.

Taken by itself this alone is highly concerning.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR