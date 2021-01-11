Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 11th January 2021
Total tests done: 133,913
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 133,879
Confirmed cases: 3,240 (+70)
Active cases: 998 (994: residents / 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,119 (+130)
Self-isolation: 1,980
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 25
Positive cases in CCU: 13
Positive Cases in ERS: 109
Deaths from COVID-19: 14
Deaths with COVID-19: 2
Total deaths: 16
A total of 30,440 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 64 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 23 were close contacts of existing active cases.
