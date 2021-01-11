Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 998 (994: residents / 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 2,119 (+130)Self-isolation: 1,980Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 25Positive cases in CCU: 13Positive Cases in ERS: 109Deaths from COVID-19: 14Deaths with COVID-19: 2Total deaths: 16A total of 30,440 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 64 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 23 were close contacts of existing active cases.

