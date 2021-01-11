CHANGE OF COMMAND FOR ROYAL NAVY GIBRALTAR SQUADRON

Lt Cdr Young joined the Royal Navy in 2012 and before joining RNGS in July 2019 he served as the Navigating Officer in the Type 23 Frigate HMS MONTROSE.Lt Cdr Young has spent the last 18 months in Gibraltar, initially in command of HMS SCIMITAR before assuming command of HMS PURSUER in July 2020 when the Squadron transitioned from Scimitar Class vessels to the larger Archer Class P2000 vessels.

