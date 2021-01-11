A New Hope says Picardo in New Year Message

 Monday, January 11, 2021 - 20:31
My dear fellow Gibraltarians, 2020 is finally over.
2021 has begun.
But the challenges have not gone away.
Despite the very difficult circumstances that we have endured in 2020, I hope you have all had a Merry Christmas with your closest families. 


As ever, I hope our friends in the Jewish community had a Happy Hanukkah, our Hindu brethren a bright Diwali and our Muslim community a blessed Eid.
Last year in my New Year’s message I predicted a year of challenges.

