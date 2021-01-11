The Governor visits COVID-19 Public Vaccination Centre

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento yesterday hosted a visit by His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel KBE DL to the COVID-19 Public Vaccination Centre situated at the former Primary Care Centre.

Minister Sacramento together with Suzanne Romero, Senior Clinical Lead and Mrs Rose Suissa Primary Care Manager, explained the vaccination programme being followed in Gibraltar which during the next few days will vaccinate thousands of our oldest and most vulnerable citizens.

12-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR