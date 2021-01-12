Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 135,664
Test results pending: 333
Test results received: 135,331
Confirmed cases: 3,324 (+84)
Active cases: 972 (966: residents / 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,213 (+94)
Self-isolation: 1,927
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 31
Positive cases in CCU: 13
Positive Cases in ERS: 114
Deaths from COVID-19: 14
Deaths with COVID-19: 3
Total deaths: 17
A total of 30,680 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 64 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 32 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
