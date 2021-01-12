Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 2,213 (+94)Self-isolation: 1,927Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 31Positive cases in CCU: 13Positive Cases in ERS: 114Deaths from COVID-19: 14Deaths with COVID-19: 3Total deaths: 17A total of 30,680 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 64 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 32 were closecontacts of existing active cases.

12-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR