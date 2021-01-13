Day 3 of the Gibraltar’s COVID-19 vaccination programme

Yesterday saw day three of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Gibraltar.
The GHA staff from the pharmacy department were, once again, on duty at 04:30 in the morning to prepare the vaccine to leave under Royal Gibraltar Police escort to the several different vaccination sites.
Yesterday saw another 1056 vaccinations, which included 303 GHA staff members, 28 GHA In Patients, 17 In Patients at Ocean Views, 84 staff at Elderly Residential Services, 36 Elderly Residential Services residents and 588 over 70s from our community.
