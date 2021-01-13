How Gibraltar has coped with COVID-19

by PANORAMA reporter
2020 was a tough year for Gibraltar and the world but when comparing Gibraltar to the rest you could say we actually combated the virus well at the beginning. From March till the 11th of November Gibraltar did not register one death relating to COVID-19, the measurements made by the Gibraltarian government and the cross border restrictions, aided us as a nation to battle the virus.
The figure of active cases on the Rock was relatively low in cases and on the 17th of June the active cases dropped to 0 as we followed government guidelines and socially distance between each other. By late July early August, cases slowly augmented and since then the number been increasing rapidly and now cases are at an all time high in Gibraltar.
