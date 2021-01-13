Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1017 (1013: residents / 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 2,259 (+46)Self-isolation: 2,031Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 35Positive cases in CCU: 11Positive Cases in ERS: 116Deaths from COVID-19: 17Deaths with COVID-19: 3Total deaths: 20A total of 30,899 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 94 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 43 were close contacts of existing active cases.

