Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 13th January 2021
Total tests done: 137,377
Test results pending: 198
Test results received: 137,179
Confirmed cases: 3,431 (+107)
Active cases: 1017 (1013: residents / 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,259 (+46)
Self-isolation: 2,031
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 35
Positive cases in CCU: 11
Positive Cases in ERS: 116
Deaths from COVID-19: 17
Deaths with COVID-19: 3
Total deaths: 20
A total of 30,899 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 94 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 43 were close contacts of existing active cases.
13-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR