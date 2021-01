HMGoG is saddened to confirm two deaths in Gibraltar from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 20.

Government confirms 3 further deaths in ERS

The Government, with deep regret, has confirmed 3 further deaths in Elderly Residential Services yesterday from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 to 23.

