Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1000 (996: residents / 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 2,343 (+84)Self-isolation: 2,037Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 34Positive cases in CCU: 12Positive Cases in ERS: 128Deaths from COVID-19: 22Deaths with COVID-19: 3Total deaths: 25A total of 31,051 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 63 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 29 were close contacts of existing active cases.

14-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR