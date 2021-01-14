Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

14th January 2021
Total tests done: 138,643
Test results pending: 39
Test results received: 138,604
Confirmed cases: 3,509 (+78)
Active cases: 1000 (996: residents / 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,343 (+84)
Self-isolation: 2,037
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 34
Positive cases in CCU: 12
Positive Cases in ERS: 128
Deaths from COVID-19: 22
Deaths with COVID-19: 3
Total deaths: 25
A total of 31,051 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 63 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 29 were close contacts of existing active cases.
