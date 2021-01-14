Governor Anderson in 1948, at a time when nearly one thousand Gibraltarian evacuees still had to be shipped back to the Rock, said “They are Europeans and the leaders are no fools.” Let’s hope that the EU picks up on this and gives us our place for who we are, and not who Spain would want us to be, or makes us out to be.

As we arise to a new hope, which is wished for us by our Chief Minister in his New Year message; we look forward to, albeit some with certain trepidation; being called and given an appointment to receive the vaccine. Naturally those who are under seventy hope that more vaccines will arrive in the not too distant future, so they too can begin to feel safer from the grips of Covid-19.

