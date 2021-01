The Government would like to thank the Taxi Association for providing a free taxi service for all senior citizens attending the ICC to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

This service involves taxi drivers picking up residents from their homes, taking them to their vaccine appointment at the ICC and waiting until their appointment is completed to return them to their homes.

