Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

15th January 2021
Total tests done: 139,875
Test results pending: 44
Test results received: 139,831
Confirmed cases: 3,575 (+66)
Active cases: 967 (964: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,432
Self-isolation: 1,978
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 38
Positive cases in CCU: 11
Positive Cases in ERS: 131
Deaths from COVID-19: 26
Deaths with COVID-19: 4
Total deaths: 30
A total of 31,117 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,
targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 51 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 29 were close
contacts of existing active cases.
