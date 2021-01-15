Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 967 (964: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 2,432Self-isolation: 1,978Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 38Positive cases in CCU: 11Positive Cases in ERS: 131Deaths from COVID-19: 26Deaths with COVID-19: 4Total deaths: 30A total of 31,117 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 51 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 29 were closecontacts of existing active cases.

15-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR