Have we already paid a price?

I wonder what lies ahead at this moment in time, when Gibraltar’s Government is in the midst of a temporary deal facing an unknown scenario; an end to the way that crossing the frontier used to be like; and the beginning of a possible new era as a participant of Schengen, like a handful of non-eu members, but with the possibility of a “bespoke” customs arrangement and single market in sight; two things which Gibraltar has never been part of i.e. Schengen or the Customs Union. This has come about we are told, in order to avoid a hard border with Spain.

