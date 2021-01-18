Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

18th January 2021
18th January 2021
Total tests done: 142,690
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 142,654
Confirmed cases: 3,712 (+42)
Active cases: 681 (679: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2,840
Self-isolation: 1,463
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 34
Positive cases in CCU: 9
Positive Cases in ERS: 128
Deaths from COVID-19: 41
Deaths with COVID-19: 4
Total deaths: 45
A total of 31,313 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 31 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 5,847
Vaccines done (second dose): 0
18-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR