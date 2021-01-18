Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 681 (679: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 2,840Self-isolation: 1,463Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 34Positive cases in CCU: 9Positive Cases in ERS: 128Deaths from COVID-19: 41Deaths with COVID-19: 4Total deaths: 45A total of 31,313 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 31 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 5,847Vaccines done (second dose): 0

