Gibraltar Pro Wrestling’s A-Kid making the waves in the World Of Professional Wrestling

At the age of 23, this young man is definitely making the waves and he is at present a member of the Gibraltar Pro Wrestling roster. Spanish wrestler A-Kid is a part of WWE NXT UK’s brand and recently won their newly debuted Heritage Cup. From that win and accolade, A-Kid made history in becoming the first ever Spanish champion in WWE history.
Prior to signing for WWE and forming part of the WWE NXT UK roster, it was renowned professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that gave his match vs British wrestler Zack Sabre Jr a whopping five star rating.
