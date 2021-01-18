Government welcomes GSD and Together Gibraltar Cautious Support for Framework Agreement with Spain

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar appreciates and welcomes the GSD Opposition's cautious support, with reservations, as expressed by their leader, the Hon Keith Azopardi QC, for the inprinciple framework agreement and the continuation of the negotiations required to secure a Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union on enhanced mobility and fluidity of goods.
The Government similarly appreciates and welcomes the position taken by Together Gibraltar and their leader, the Hon Ms Hassan Nahon.
