OUR SADDEST DAY we are losing fellow Gibraltarians, says Chief Minister

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining me this afternoon on this very sad occasion. I want to start by expressing my heartfelt condolences to every person who has lost a loved one or a close friend to COVID-19.

His Excellency the Governor, all my Cabinet colleagues, the Leader of the Opposition and his colleagues, and Ms Hassan Nahon, together with the Speaker of the House and his staff, have all asked me to express their own condolences on this awful loss of life.We can also be grateful for the expressions of support and solidarity that have been sent from the United Kingdom, from Spain and from around the world.

