Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

19th January 2021
Total tests done: 144,504
Test results pending: 68
Test results received: 144,436
Confirmed cases: 3793
Active cases: 686 (684: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2914
Self-isolation: 1434
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 39
Positive cases in CCU: 9
Positive Cases in ERS: 108
Deaths from COVID-19: 42
Deaths with COVID-19: 5
Total deaths: 47
A total of 31,558 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 65 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 32 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 6,435
Vaccines done (second dose): 0
19-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR