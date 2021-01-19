Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 2914Self-isolation: 1434Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 39Positive cases in CCU: 9Positive Cases in ERS: 108Deaths from COVID-19: 42Deaths with COVID-19: 5Total deaths: 47A total of 31,558 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 65 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 32 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 6,435Vaccines done (second dose): 0

