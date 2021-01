The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the EU Committee of the House of Lords yesterday that nothing will ever cleave Gibraltar away from the United Kingdom.

Mr Picardo fielded questions from different Peers on different aspects of the non-paper agreed between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain on 31 December. That paper is now the basis for the negotiation of a treaty about Gibraltar between the UK and the EU.

