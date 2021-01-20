Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN and GALE

Outbreaks of rain will spread across the area today in association with a cold front, with some heavy downpours developing through the afternoon, which may bring a small risk of thunder. Accumulations of 25mm are possible in a 6 hour period, however total accumulations are currently expected to remain below Flash Warning criteria (50mm+).

Southwesterly winds are also expected to increase to become strong through this afternoon, locally near Gale force, with mean speeds increasing to 22 - 30 knots with gusts 35 - 40 knots.Winds will be strongest towards the South District and over Southern Gibraltar waters where isolated gusts may reach 40 to 45 knots.Travel conditions will become difficult at times through this afternoon and early evening with heavy rain leading to standing water or the risk of local flooding on prone roads. Conditions will begin to improve through the evening.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below:

Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts 45 KT or more

Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.

