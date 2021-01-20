Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 37Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 96Deaths from COVID-19: 46Deaths with COVID-19: 7Total deaths: 53A total of 31558 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 40 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 27 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines administered (first dose): 7,017Vaccines administered (second dose): 0Total number of vaccines administered: 7,017

