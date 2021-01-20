Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 145805
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 145771
Confirmed cases: 3845 (+52)
Active cases: 654 (651: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 2994 (+80)
Self-isolation: 1449
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 37
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 96
Deaths from COVID-19: 46
Deaths with COVID-19: 7
Total deaths: 53
A total of 31558 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 40 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 27 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines administered (first dose): 7,017
Vaccines administered (second dose): 0
Total number of vaccines administered: 7,017
20-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR