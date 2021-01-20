ARTIST SERIES: Mix Media Painter – Joban Gill

On this series of the artist series, we look at local mix media painter Joban Gill. I caught up with Joban recently to ask her questions surrounding her passion.

She is currently undergoing a master’s in fine art at the university of arts in London. She was based in Gibraltar prior to her a-levels but now she’s currently moved to the UK in order to pursue a career in art.I firstly asked her how the last year had panned out, she mentioned that the pandemic had been a struggle both mentally and emotionally as it affected both her and everyone in such a grave manner.

