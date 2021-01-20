Laya denounced as “kiss of Judas” over Gibraltar agreement

The Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya was yesterday accused of having renounced Spain’s claim to sovereignty and of giving up Gibraltar without a fight.

Laya reported to a joint session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate and the Congress in Madrid on both the wider UK-EU TCA, which was concluded on 24 December, and on the in-principle agreement about Gibraltar arrived at on New Year’s Eve. She was grilled by MPs from different political parties for nearly three hours.

