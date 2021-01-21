Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 39Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 93Deaths from COVID-19: 52Deaths with COVID-19: 7Total deaths: 59A total of 31735 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 28 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 19 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines administered (first dose): 7,017

Vaccines administered (second dose): 0

Total number of vaccines administered: 7,017

21-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR