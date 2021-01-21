The Nautilus Project develops first ever Phytoplankton data base

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 21:11

Gibraltarian, Lewis Stagnetto, marine biologist and Co-Founder of The Nautilus Project develops first ever Phytoplankton data base.  


Lewis is currently researching a PhD at the University of Gibraltar studying annual cycles of phytoplankton community structures in the Strait Of Gibraltar. Globally, phytoplankton is responsible for producing 51% of the yearly oxygen production. By contrast, the Amazon Rainforest produces around 21% in the same time period.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR