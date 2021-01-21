Tensions rise between Saccone & Speed and Unite the Union

Unite the Union press release dated: 20-01-2021. Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar, has today, 20th January 2021, highlighted rising tensions with Saccone & Speed in the light of a fresh number of redundancies which is the latest in a series of industrial relations issues arising with the employer since the summer.

Members successfully resisted attempts by the employer to impose temporary cuts in pay in the summer months; however since that issue the industrial relations landscape at Saccone & Speed has deteriorated with redundancies, disciplinaries and a lack of respect for the workforce, which is causing considerable unrest.

Saccone and Speed Group press release dated 21-01-2021.

This Group of Companies has always taken its responsibilities towards its employees seriously and respectfully and has a reputation for fair dealing in keeping with established practices.

Like every other business we are having to cope with the extraordinary difficulties created by the pandemic and the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union. As is well known our sector which includes supplies to hotels, bars and restaurants has dried up as have sales to retail shops serving the tourist trade which is now non-existent because of successive lockdowns in Gibraltar, Spain and the UK.

22-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR