Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 41Positive cases in CCU: 11Positive Cases in ERS: 92Deaths from COVID-19: 52Deaths with COVID-19: 7Total deaths: 59A total of 31,809 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 7947Vaccines done (second dose): 0

