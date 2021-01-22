Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

22nd January 2021
Total tests done: 148,195
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 148,150
Confirmed cases: 3905
Active cases: 605 (603: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3097
Self-isolation: 1259
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 41
Positive cases in CCU: 11
Positive Cases in ERS: 92
Deaths from COVID-19: 52
Deaths with COVID-19: 7
Total deaths: 59
A total of 31,809 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 7947
Vaccines done (second dose): 0
22-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR