The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met virtually with over twenty UK Parliamentarians from the All Party Group on Gibraltar this morning.

The meeting was chaired by Sir Bob Neil MP and it included Members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Scottish National Party, Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party.

25-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR