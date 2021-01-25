ANOTHER WEEK OF LOCKDOWN - as Picardo warns that we are all at risk

Good afternoon.Welcome to another information press conference from No6 Convent Place.Today is another sad day.Since I last addressed you on Monday, there have been 14 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19.Of these, 7 were residents of Elderly Residential Services.Today, we suspect another death in the Community which is being investigated by the Coroner as likely also being from COVID-19.This disease is undoubtedly taking a tragic toll in our Community.For that reason we must ensure that we supress the curve of new infections as quickly and as effectively as possible.

