Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 25th January 2021
Total tests done: 150,874
Test results pending: 31
Test results received: 150,843
Confirmed cases: 3,992 (+26)
Active cases: 472 (471: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 3,349 (+73)
Self-isolation: 940
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 44
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 67
Deaths from COVID-19: 58
Deaths with COVID-19: 7
Total deaths: 65
A total of 32,325 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 25 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of existing active cases.
