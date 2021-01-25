Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 472 (471: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 3,349 (+73)Self-isolation: 940Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 44Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 67Deaths from COVID-19: 58Deaths with COVID-19: 7Total deaths: 65A total of 32,325 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 25 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of existing active cases.

