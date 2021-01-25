BFGib FRONT-LINE MEDICAL STAFF VACCINATED BY GHA STAFF

Twenty-one front line workers from the Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) on Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC), recently received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) provided an excellent service and the team were vaccinated swiftly.

This followed on from the first delivery of the vaccine into Gibraltar by the Royal Air Force and British Forces Gibraltar personnel and was a combined programme supported by the Gibraltar Health Authority and HQBF Medical staff.

